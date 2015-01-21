Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 21 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.46 billion ($46.34 million) from SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions and Applied Materials South East Asia
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Gt1Elw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5080 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order