BRIEF-Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
June 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials for T$2.15 billion ($71.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yTEOx4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9050 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: