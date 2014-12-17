BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
Dec 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials, Screen Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron for T$3.4 billion ($108.56 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results