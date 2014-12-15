TAIPEI Dec 15 Taiwan's Morris Chang, the founder of the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday he is upbeat about the global semiconductor outlook for 2015 and that his firm could play a helpful role as China develops its own chip industry.

"We expect to be able to play a supportive role in the recent mainland semiconductor plan," the chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd told a Taiwan-China business conference in Taipei attended by senior Chinese officials.

China wants to champion its own semiconductor industry and catch up with more advanced rivals like Taiwan. Taiwan allows for restricted investments by its semiconductor industry into the mainland, but requires its most sophisticated technology to develop outside of China.

Chang cited new applications for semiconductors and economic growth in the United States, China, Japan and Taiwan as reasons to be optimistic on the chip industry next year. He did not give specifics.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder and executive chairman Jack Ma, speaking at the same event, said he wanted to see more Taiwanese goods sold in the mainland and more Taiwanese entrepreneurs in China.

"I hope Alibaba can play a productive role in bringing more Taiwanese young people to the mainland to learn and discover," Ma said.

