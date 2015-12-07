TAIPEI Dec 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co Ltd said it plans to set up its first advanced
manufacturing plant in China with a $3 billion investment,
highlighting the growing importance of the Chinese market for
semiconductor giants.
The move by TSMC to build a wholly-owned plant that will
make 12-inch wafers - which denotes the size of the silicon that
chips are cut from - was expected after Taiwan authorities in
September relaxed rules that had mandated such investments in
China be done under joint venture terms.
It underscores how TSMC, the world's largest contract
chipmaker, aims to go it alone to protect its technological
lead, even as rivals, namely from China, are busy snapping up
smaller players.
TSMC had urged authorities to allow such facilities, which
would use more advanced technology processes than 8-inch wafer
plants, to be wholly owned out of concern for intellectual
property protection. TSMC already has a wholly-owned 8-inch
chipmaking plant near Shanghai.
TSMC said Monday its latest investment will allow it to
expand its business opportunities in China.
"It is a market that every semiconductor company must pay
close attention to when considering its global strategy," TSMC
said in a statement.
The entire investment project is worth $3 billion, but the
capital investment will be lower than that due in part to
favourable Chinese policies aimed at developing its chip
industry, TSMC said.
Located in Nanjing, China, the planned capacity of the new
plant will be 20,000 12-inch wafers per month and includes the
construction of a design service centre, TSMC said. Production
will begin in the second half of 2018, it said.
China views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has
not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control,
although relations have improved in recent years.
Taiwan has restricted manufacturing activities of its prized
semiconductor sector in China, amid political tension between
the neighbours. However, competition from China's fast-growing,
though fledgling chip industry has put pressure on Taiwanese
companies to widen their mainland footprint.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)