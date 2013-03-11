TAIPEI, March 11 TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker and Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision are adding 5,000 new staff as the technology industry picks up, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

TSMC and Hon Hai posted the recruitment notices at an event designed for Taiwan university students who will graduate this year, the Economic Daily said, adding that Hon Hai's planned hiring is the biggest of its kind in recent years.

Representatives for both firms were not immediately available for comment.

Most of the headcount for Hon Hai, the main manufacturer of Apple's products, will be in research and development for automated production, e-commerce and robots, while TSMC is mostly recruiting equipment managers, it said.