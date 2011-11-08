TAIPEI Nov 8 The world's top contract chipmaker
TSMC said on Tuesday that its board has approved
capital investment of $1.06 billion to increase advanced
technology processing capacity and to build and expand 12-inch
GigaFab facilities.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
said in a statement that its board had also approved R&D capital
appropriations and 2012 sustaining capital appropriations
totaling $233.9 million.
The company, which supplies chips to such fabless clients as
Texas Instruments Inc and Nvidia Corp , trimmed
its 2011 capital spending forecast last month to $7.3 billion
from $7.4 billion.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)