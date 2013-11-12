Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the world's No. 1 contract chip maker, said on Tuesday it has appointed Mark Liu and C.C. Wei as president and co-CEO, taking over from 82-year-old Morris Chang who stays as chairman.
Liu and Wei, whose new positions will take effect on Tuesday, were both promoted from chief operating officers. The announcement was in line with analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Clare Jim in Taipei and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)