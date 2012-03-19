BRIEF-Mytaste Q4 EBIT loss narrows to SEK 13.7 million
* Q4 net sales 11.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.25 million)versus 15.2 million crowns year ago
TAIPEI, March 19 TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, said on Monday it is considering raising its capex spending this year to help enhance the advanced 28 nm process technology and meet rising demand for the technology.
Company chairman Morris Chang told reporters an increase is still under evaluation. If a decision is made, it would be disclosed when the company meets investors in April.
Chang's earlier view that the global semiconductor industry would grow 2 percent for 2012 remained unchanged.
At 0357 GMT, TSMC shares had climbed 2.7 percent, beating the broader market's 0.26 percent fall. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
* FY net profit 62.1 million euros ($65.8 million) versus 7.2 million euros year ago