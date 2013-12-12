HSINCHU Dec 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Thursday it sees the global semiconductor industry growing slightly faster next year, but believes the foundry market will slow.

Newly-appointed co-CEO Mark Liu said at the company's annual Supply Chain Management Forum that the industry will grow 5 percent in 2014, picking up from 4 percent this year, while the foundry market will grow 9 percent, slowing from 11 percent.

Liu also said TSMC's revenue will have double-digit growth next year. This year's growth is expected to be 17-18 percent.

The company holds a 50 percent share of the market as of March 2013, according to research firm Gartner. TSMC reported profit that beat expectations in the third quarter.