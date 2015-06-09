TAIPEI, June 9 Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) expects revenue growth "in the teens" this year due to strong smartphone sales and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things, Chairman Morris Chang said.

Chang was speaking at the company's annual general meeting. In October, he said TSMC would achieve double-digit growth this year and next.

TSMC's revenue grew by 28 percent in 2014, largely due to strong iPhones sales from main client Apple Inc. The company is the world's largest contract chipmaker by sales and revenue. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)