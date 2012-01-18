BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
TAIPEI Jan 18 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 22.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit from the same period a year earlier on Wednesday, in line with forecasts, but profit rose from the previous quarter in a rebound from four consecutive quarter on quarter declines.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) net profit in October-December T$31.58 billion ($1.05 billion), slightly above the T$31.19 billion average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This compared to a profit of T$40.72 billion in the same period a year ago and T$30.40 in the previous quarter.
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.