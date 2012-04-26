UPDATE 1-Conservative Fillon fights to stay in French presidential race
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
TAIPEI, April 26 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 7.7 percent fall in first-quarter profit from the same period a year earlier on Thursday, beating forecasts.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) net profit in January-March was T$33.474 billion ($1.14 billion), above the T$29.7 billion average estimate of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This compared to a profit of T$36.3 billion in the same period a year ago and T$31.58 in the previous quarter.
The company will give an explanation and forecasts later on Thursday.
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia. ($1 = 29.4880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.