BRIEF-MuleSoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 mln
* Mulesoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 million - SEC filing
TAIPEI, July 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 16 .3 p ercent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, jus t short of forecasts.
TSMC's net profit in March-June was T$ 41.81 billion ($1 .4 billion), b elow the T$42.18 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was also just short of the company's record quarterly profit of T$46.94 billion set in July-September 2010.
The figure compares with T$33.47 billion in the first quarter and T$35.96 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing