BRIEF-Paypal Holdings Inc's CEO 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CEO Daniel H. Schulman 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015
TAIPEI May 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, said there was no impact on its operations in Hsinchu, northwestern Taiwan, from an earthquake on Thursday.
A quake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook northeast Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt in the capital, Taipei.
The island's Central Weather Bureau said there was a smaller quake around Hsinchu just south of the capital where many Taiwanese technology companies have factories.
"At the point, TSMC sees no impact from the earthquake," Elizabeth Sun, a senior director at the company, told Reuters. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; editing by Nick Macfie)
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CEO Daniel H. Schulman 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.