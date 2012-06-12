TAIPEI, June 12 TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, said on Tuesday it sees "lots of" business from Japan's Renesas to make chips on a contract manufacturing basis over the next five years.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang made the comment at an annual shareholder meeting.

Japan's Renesas Electronics said last month it will outsource its top-end chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in a bid to overcome cut-throat global competition. (Reporting by Argin Chang; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)