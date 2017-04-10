TAIPEI, April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract
chipmaker, said its first quarter-revenue came in below company
guidance due to a strong Taiwan dollar.
The company posted revenue of T$233.91 billion ($7.6
billion) during the quarter, up 14.9 percent compared to the
same period a year ago but short of guidance of between T$236
billion to T$239 billion.
Taiwan's exporters have been hurt by the strong currency,
which is the third best performing currency in Asia so far this
year, just behind the South Korean won and the Indian rupee.
($1 = 30.6390 Taiwan dollars)
