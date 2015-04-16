* Revenue likely to fall 7-8 pct from Q1
* Forecast comes after client Qualcomm's chips dropped by
Samsung
* Q1 net rises 65 pct to T$79 bln, beats estimates
(Adds revenue outlook, industry outlook, executive comments)
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, April 16 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) on Thursday said
revenue is likely to fall in the second quarter from the first,
due in part to the loss of business at one of its key customers.
The world's largest contract chip manufacturer expects a
decline of 7 percent to 8 percent in April-June. In the three
months prior, revenue was flat on quarter but grew 50 percent on
year, pushing net profit beyond analyst estimates.
The forecast comes a week after rival Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said it used its own chips in its just-released
flagship smartphone instead of chips from Qualcomm Inc,
which contracts a large share of its production to TSMC.
"A key customer's business loss to an IDM ... will
negatively impact our business," TSMC Chief Financial Officer
Lora Ho said in a quarterly analyst conference, without
identifying the IDM or the customer.
IDM refers to companies like Samsung which both design and
manufacture chips, unlike TSMC which only manufactures them.
The development follows TSMC's presumed loss of orders to
Samsung for chips for Apple Inc's next iPhone, likely
due out this year, analysts said. Estimates for TSMC's share in
the handset's next iteration range from 30 percent to 50
percent, from as much as 100 percent in the iPhone 6 models.
At the lower end of the smartphone market, declining prices
worldwide may drive handset makers to opt for smaller players
such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
and United Microelectronics Corp which offer more
competitive prices for less-advanced technology, analysts said.
SLOWING MARKET
TSMC said the chip industry - from design to manufacturing
and testing - is likely to grow 4 percent this year, rather than
5 percent forecast in January, and that revenue growth in
manufacturing alone will be more 10 percent than 12 percent.
"Emerging countries' demand for low-end smartphones is
relatively weak" in the short-term, said spokeswoman Elizabeth
Sun. "We're also seeing some delay in the launch of high-end
phones from Android brands other than Samsung."
TSMC also sliced $1 billion from its capital expenditure
plan for 2015, largely attributed to improved efficiency rather
than weak demand.
For the three months through March, TSMC said net profit
rose 65 percent to T$79 billion ($2.54 billion), beating the
T$77.8 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by
Reuters.
Ahead of the earnings, TSMC shares closed up 2.8 percent
versus a 1.2 percent rise in the overall TAIEX index.
($1 = 31.1200 Taiwan dollars)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)