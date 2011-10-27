TAIPEI Oct 27 TSMC , the world's
biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 35.2 percent fall in
third-quarter profit on Thursday, its fourth
consecutive quarterly decline and missing forecasts.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC)
net profit in July-September dropped to T$30.4 billion ($1
billion), below the T$32.45 billion average estimate of 19
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the second quarter, it had posted a profit of T$35.95
billion, and in the third-quarter a year earlier its profit was
T$46.9 billion.
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments
and Nvidia .
($1 = 30.118 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ken
Wills)