TAIPEI, July 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, reported second-quarter net profit of T$59.7 billion ($1.99 billion) on Wednesday, due to increased demand from clients such as Apple Inc.

The April-June result beat the T$56.5 billion mean estimate of 21 analysts polled by Reuters.

The figure also compared with net profit of NT$51.8 billion in the same three months of 2013 and T$47.9 billion in the first quarter of this year.

TSMC previously reported record quarterly revenue for April-June of T$183 billion.

Shares of TSMC fell 1.88 percent ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.88 percent fall in the broader TAIEX index . ($1 = 29.9900 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)