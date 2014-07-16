Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, July 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, reported second-quarter net profit of T$59.7 billion ($1.99 billion) on Wednesday, due to increased demand from clients such as Apple Inc.
The April-June result beat the T$56.5 billion mean estimate of 21 analysts polled by Reuters.
The figure also compared with net profit of NT$51.8 billion in the same three months of 2013 and T$47.9 billion in the first quarter of this year.
TSMC previously reported record quarterly revenue for April-June of T$183 billion.
Shares of TSMC fell 1.88 percent ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.88 percent fall in the broader TAIEX index . ($1 = 29.9900 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)