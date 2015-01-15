TAIPEI Jan 15 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a
near-doubling of fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as
strong smartphone sales from clients like Apple Inc
boosted the bottom line at the world's largest contract chip
manufacturer.
The company reported record net profit of T$79.99 billion
($2.52 billion) for the October-December period, compared with
expectations of T$76.46 billion from 21 analysts polled by
Reuters.
It had previously reported record quarterly revenue of
T$222.5 billion, as gadgets with increasingly complex functions
require more chips.
Shares of TSMC closed up 1.15 percent ahead of the earnings
release, versus a 0.16 percent fall in the overall TAIEX
index.
($1 = 31.7270 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold)