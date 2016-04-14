TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract
chipmaker, on Thursday posted an 18 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit, missing expectations due to lower
revenue and an earthquake which hurt margins.
TSMC had cut its guidance for margins following a Feb. 6
earthquake that hit the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan, where
TSMC has manufacturing plants.
The Apple Inc supplier and bellwether for global
tech demand said 64 percent of its revenue in the first quarter
came from communication applications, which includes chips used
in smartphones, a slight rise from the fourth quarter of last
year.
Its net income in the January-March period totalled T$64.78
billion ($2.00 billion), down just over 11 percent from the
final three months of 2015 and short of analysts' average
estimate of T$65.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
First-quarter revenue, reported earlier, fell 8.3 percent to
T$203.5 billion, in line with the company's guidance.
($1 = 32.4280 Taiwan dollars)
