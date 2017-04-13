TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co on Thursday said first-quarter profit
rose 35.3 percent from a year prior, below expectations, and
after revenue for the world's largest contract chipmaker and
major supplier to Apple Inc missed guidance.
Net profit totaled T$87.63 billion ($2.90 billion) for
January-March, traditionally a weak period for the tech sector
after the year-end sales rush. That was down from the T$100.2
billion of the fourth quarter of last year, which was a
quarterly record.
The result was also worse than the T$88.26 billion median
estimate in a Thomson Reuters/Eikon poll.
TSMC earlier this week said first-quarter revenue, at
T$233.91 billion, missed the lower end of its guidance for T$236
billion given in January due to a strong Taiwan dollar.
($1 = 30.2260 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu in TAIPEI)