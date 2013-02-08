(Corrects headline and first paragraph to fix percent change to
37 pct, not 39 pct, and changes 2nd paragraph to say
consolidated sales, not unconsolidated)
TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker,
said on Friday that sales in January rose 37 percent from a year
earlier.
TSMC said consolidated sales totaled T$47.44
billion ($1.6 billion) last month. The company did not give
further details.
The company reported unconsolidated sales of T$34.05 billion
a year earlier and T$36.56 billion in the previous month.
For a table on TSMC's website, see here
($1 = 29.5395 Taiwan dollars)
