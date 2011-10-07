(Adds comment, UMC numbers)

* TSMC Sept revenues down 10.3 pct; UMC down 25 pct

* Expect TSMC revenues to drop 10-20% q/q, hurt by orders cut-analyst

TAIPEI, Oct 7 The world's top-two contract chip makers TSMC and UMC recorded big drops in September revenues as the industry faced weakening demand due to customer inventory adjustments, though for the quarter as a whole the numbers met expectations.

Revenues of the two companies would continue to be on the downtrend, according to analysts, and drop 10-20 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, as many big clients slashed orders for December.

"Customer inventory has been a problem since the Japan quake in March," said Fred Yu, a deputy manager of IBTS Investment Consultation Co.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that unconsolidated sales totalled T$32.86 billion ($1.07 billion) in September, down 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

It was the second annual decline since Sept 2009 and comes after a 3.4 percent fall in July. The company did not give further details.

Its third-quarter consolidated revenue totalled T$106.48 billion, 5.1 percent down from the year earlier, while matching the company's forecast in July for revenues of T$102-104 billion.

TSMC Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho said in a statement last month that the positive growth in August revenues was aided by rush orders, although it may not benefit the fourth quarter.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, also reported on Friday that its unconsolidated September revenues fell 25.3 percent from a year earlier, the fifth straight month of year-on-year declines.

Global chipmakers and foundries have been battling falling demand as the industry was hit by economic uncertainties and customer inventory adjustments.

Samsung Electronics , the world's top maker of memory chips and televisions, estimated on Friday its July-September operating profit would fall 14 percent from a year ago as persistent declines in semiconductor and flat-screen prices outweigh a strong profit recovery in its handset business.

Late last month, Advanced Micro Devices Inc cut its third-quarter revenue and gross margin forecast, citing manufacturing issues at its German foundry supplier.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 30.607 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)