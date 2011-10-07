(Adds comment, UMC numbers)
* TSMC Sept revenues down 10.3 pct; UMC down 25 pct
* Expect TSMC revenues to drop 10-20% q/q, hurt by orders
cut-analyst
TAIPEI, Oct 7 The world's top-two contract chip
makers TSMC and UMC recorded big drops in
September revenues as the industry faced weakening demand due to
customer inventory adjustments, though for the quarter as a
whole the numbers met expectations.
Revenues of the two companies would continue to be on the
downtrend, according to analysts, and drop 10-20 percent in the
fourth quarter from the third, as many big clients slashed
orders for December.
"Customer inventory has been a problem since the Japan quake
in March," said Fred Yu, a deputy manager of IBTS Investment
Consultation Co.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the
world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that
unconsolidated sales totalled T$32.86 billion ($1.07 billion) in
September, down 10.3 percent from a year earlier.
It was the second annual decline since Sept 2009 and comes
after a 3.4 percent fall in July. The company did not give
further details.
Its third-quarter consolidated revenue totalled T$106.48
billion, 5.1 percent down from the year earlier, while matching
the company's forecast in July for revenues of T$102-104
billion.
TSMC Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho said in a statement
last month that the positive growth in August revenues was aided
by rush orders, although it may not benefit the fourth quarter.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) , the world's No.2
contract chipmaker, also reported on Friday that its
unconsolidated September revenues fell 25.3 percent from a year
earlier, the fifth straight month of year-on-year declines.
Global chipmakers and foundries have been battling falling
demand as the industry was hit by economic uncertainties and
customer inventory adjustments.
Samsung Electronics , the world's top maker of
memory chips and televisions, estimated on Friday its
July-September operating profit would fall 14 percent from a
year ago as persistent declines in semiconductor and flat-screen
prices outweigh a strong profit recovery in its handset
business.
Late last month, Advanced Micro Devices Inc cut its
third-quarter revenue and gross margin forecast, citing
manufacturing issues at its German foundry supplier.
($1 = 30.607 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)