TAIPEI, Dec 9 The world's two largest contract chipmakers TSMC and UMC continued to see sales decline year on year last month as the industry struggles with falling demand amid an economic slowdown.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said sales in November fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier, while the sales of smaller cross-town rival United Microelectronics Corp's (UMC) plunged around 23 percent to the lowest since June 2009.

On Thursday, TSMC's client Texas Instruments cut its outlook for the current quarter and warned demand was broadly lower as customers reduce their inventories, sending the No. 3 chipmaker's shares down sharply.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang said at a ground-breaking event on Friday that he maintained his view that the global economy would be stagnant for the next one to two years.

Chang said earlier he expected the global semiconductor market would grow 3-5 percent next year, up from 1 percent this year, while the logic integrated-circuit industry was seen growing 6-7 percent.

On Friday, TSMC began constructing its second fab in Central Taiwan equipped for 20nm process technology, with expected capacity of 40,000 300mm wafers a month after completion.

The company has started shipping 28nm chips and expects they will account for 2 percent of total revenue this quarter and over 10 percent in the second half of 2012.

The foundry is working with clients such as Altera, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Xilinx and AMD on 28nm chip production.

