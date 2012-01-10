(Adds UMC sales and brokerage report)
TAIPEI, Jan 10 TSMC, the world's
top contract chip maker, posted its lowest sales in 22 months in
December as the semiconductor industry struggles with shrinking
demand and a slowing economy, but it managed to post a humble
growth for the full year, outshining smaller cross-town rival
UMC.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
said unconsolidated sales totalled T$30.57 billion ($1.01
billion) last month, falling 9.4 percent from T$33.75 billion a
year earlier and down 13.2 percent from T$35.22 billion in the
previous month.
Consolidated sales in the month were T$31.24 billion, down
10.4 percent from a year earlier, while they rose 1.8 percent in
the full year of 2011 to $427.08 billion.
That compared with the world's No.2 contract chip maker
United Microelectronics Corp's (UMC) 12.1 percent
decline in full-year sales, totalling 105.88 billion.
UMC said on Monday its sales recorded the eighth consecutive
decline in December, dropping 20.4 percent from a year earlier,
although it posted a 0.5 percent gain from the previous month.
J.P. Morgan upgraded the foundry sector last week to
"bullish" and said the sector is likely to mark a bottom this
quarter, citing more outsourcing from the global integrated
device manufacturers and higher demand from mobile computing.
"While we now expect the SCM (semiconductor contract
manufacture) sales to fall a high single percent
quarter-on-quarter in 1Q...we see 2Q sales likely to jump higher
than the consensus on a possible over-destocking," it said in a
report.
