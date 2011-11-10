* TSMC Oct sales down 0.3 pct y/y; UMC down 22.9 pct y/y

TAIPEI Nov 10 Taiwanese chip makers TSMC and UMC once again posted annual sales declines in October, although the magnitude of the drop by market leader TSMC narrowed from September.

Asian chipmakers braced for another uncertain quarter after reporting sharply worsened earnings in the third quarter, as a weak global economy hits demand for computers, though the roaring growth of smartphones and tablets offered a bright spot.

The world's top contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , said on Thursday that unconsolidated sales in October fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the third month of decline this year and compared with a 10.3 percent drop in September.

In the same month, smaller cross-town rival United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) recorded its sixth consecutive month of decline, falling 22.9 percent from a year earlier.

"We believe TSMC will continue to outperform peers during the current semiconductor down cycle thanks to its continued market share gains on leading technology," said KGI Securities analyst Ricky Liu in his report, pointing to TSMC's 28nm chip ramp-up.

TSMC, which supplies chips to such fabless clients as Texas Instruments and Nvidia , offered guidance last month for 1.4-3.3 percent fall to T$103-105 billion in the fourth quarter compared with the third, and trimmed its 2011 capital spending forecast to $7.3 billion from $7.4 billion.

