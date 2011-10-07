BRIEF-HB FULLER FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjWpyo) Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Oct 7 TSMC , the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that unconsolidated sales in September fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$32.86 billion ($1.07 billion) last month, compared with T$36.65 billion a year earlier and T$37.04 billion in the previous month.
Consolidated sales totalled T$33.41 billion, down 11.2 percent a year earlier. The company did not give further details.
For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 30.607 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Avis budget group expands online payment options with launch of visa checkout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Feb 6 Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said on Monday it expects to divide the refineries and other assets of the Motiva Enterprises joint venture with co-owner Saudi Aramco in the second quarter of 2017.