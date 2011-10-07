TAIPEI Oct 7 TSMC , the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that unconsolidated sales in September fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$32.86 billion ($1.07 billion) last month, compared with T$36.65 billion a year earlier and T$37.04 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$33.41 billion, down 11.2 percent a year earlier. The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 30.607 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)