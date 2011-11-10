TAIPEI Nov 10 TSMC , the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Thursday that unconsolidated sales in October fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, narrowing the decline from September.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$37.25 billion ($1.24 billion) last month, compared with T$37.37 billion a year earlier and up from T$32.86 billion in September.

Consolidated sales totalled T$37.61 billion, down 2.1 percent from a year earlier. The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 30.058 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)