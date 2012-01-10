TAIPEI Jan 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that sales in
December fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
said unconsolidated sales totalled T$30.57 billion ($1.01
billion) last month, compared with T$33.75 billion a year
earlier and T$35.22 billion in the previous month.
Consolidated sales were T$31.24 billion, down 10.4 percent
from a year earlier.
In the full year of 2011, however, consolidated sales rose
1.8 percent from 2010, totalling $427.08 billion.
The company did not give further details.
($1 = 30.1975 Taiwan dollars)
