BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital prices public offering
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
TAIPEI, March 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that sales in February rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier but fell 1.4 percent from a month ago.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$33.58 billion ($1.14 billion) last month, compared with T$31.75 billion a year earlier and T$34.05 billion in January.
Consolidated sales totalled T$33.86 billion, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier. The company did not give further details.
TSMC said on Thursday that it will hire 2,000 in the first half of the year in order to fulfill expanded capacity and higher technical demand.
For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 29.5055 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
* Centurylink - Ohio, Utah approve the merger of Centurylink and Level 3 Communications; merger also received regulatory clearance from State of Nevada
* Aina Le'a says unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of form 10-Q within prescribed time; co expects to file within extension period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOV8zq) Further company coverage: