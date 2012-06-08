TAIPEI, June 8 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that sales in May rose 21 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$43.62 billion ($1.46 billion) last month, compared with T$35.96 billion a year earlier and T$40.01 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$44.14 billion, up 20 percent on a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 29.8930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Pullin)