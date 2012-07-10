TAIPEI, July 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated
sales in June rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, but edged
down 1.7 percent from May.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said
unconsolidated sales totalled T$42.87 billion ($1.43
billion)last month, compared with T$35.65 billion a year earlier
and T$43.62 billion in the previous month.
Consolidated sales totalled T$43.43 billion, up 18.4 percent
from a year earlier.
The company did not give further details.
For a table on TSMC's website, see here
($1 = 29.9570 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)