TAIPEI Dec 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Monday that its sales in November rose 23.9 percent from a year earlier, though they fell 11.4 percent from a month ago.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$43.64 billion ($1.50 billion) last month, compared with T$35.2 billion a year earlier and T$49.3 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$44.3 billion, up 23.4 percent a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 29.0570 Taiwan dollars)