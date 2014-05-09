BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Intelligent systems corp qtrly total net revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million
May 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 23.6 percent rise in April sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: APR Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 61.89 +23.6 210.10 +14.9 (US$ bln) 2.06 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) ($1 = 30.0965 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.