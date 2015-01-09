METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
TAIPEI, Jan 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 39.9 percent rise in December sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: DEC Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 69.51 39.9 762.81 27.8 (US$ bln) 2.18 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) ($1 = 31.9350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)