TAIPEI Feb 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 69.4 percent rise in January sales from a year earlier.

Following are details of the sales:

JANUARY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 87.12 69.4 87.12 69.4

