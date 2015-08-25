TAIPEI Aug 25 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's No.1 contract
chip manufacturer, on Tuesday said it would stop making solar
modules at the end of this month because the sector was not
profitable.
"TSMC continues to believe that solar module manufacturing
remains a robust and growing industry, but despite six years of
hard work we have not found a way to make a sustainable profit,"
Dr. Steve Tso, chairman of TSMC Solar and senior vice president
of TSMC, said in an emailed statement.
The closure of TSMC Solar, TSMC's wholly-owned subsidiary,
follows the sale of its LED lighting unit, another sector which
has struggled to reach profitability for the chip giant.
All 365 employees of TSMC Solar will be given new jobs in
other departments, TSMC said.
TSMC estimates that charges related to the closure of the
solar subsidiary's factory will impact third-quarter 2015
earnings per share by T$0.07 ($0.0021). Remaining solar panel
inventory will be installed at TSMC buildings and facilities,
the company said.
TSMC mainly manufactures chips for gadgets from companies
like Apple Inc. It has notched record growth in the
past few years from smartphones.
($1 = 32.6750 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Stephen Coates)