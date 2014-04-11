April 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says cashes in T$3.49 billion ($116.28 million) by selling 82 million shares of Vanguard International Semiconductor

* Says its stake in Vanguard International reduced to 33.3 percent after transaction

* Says no plan to further reduce stake in Vanguard International in the forseeable future

