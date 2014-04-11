TAIPEI, April 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's No.1 contract chip maker, said on Friday its board has approved a plan to sell a 5 percent stake in Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp for T$3.5 billion ($1.17 billion).

The sale would reduce TSMC's stake in the smaller chip maker to 33.3 percent, according to a TSMC statement.

TSMC remains the biggest shareholder of Vanguard following the sale, the company said.

Shares of Vanguard ended Friday down 1.1 percent at T$44.8. TSMC is planning to sell the 5 percent stake at T$42.55. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Christopher Cushing)