BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
Aug 9 TSO3 Inc , which designs sterilization technology for medical devices, posted a wider second-quarter loss, due to higher research and development costs.
For the April-June quarter, net loss was C$2.1 million ($2.1 million), or 4 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$1.9 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue rose 29 percent to C$703,357. R&D costs were up 34 percent in the quarter.
Shares of the Ste-Foy, Quebec-based company closed at C$1.70 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Pioneering Technology Corp says unaware of any material change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility