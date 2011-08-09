(Follows alerts)

Aug 9 TSO3 Inc , which designs sterilization technology for medical devices, posted a wider second-quarter loss, due to higher research and development costs.

For the April-June quarter, net loss was C$2.1 million ($2.1 million), or 4 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$1.9 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 29 percent to C$703,357. R&D costs were up 34 percent in the quarter.

Shares of the Ste-Foy, Quebec-based company closed at C$1.70 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars)