UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock will resign at the end of June, after six years at the helm.
Von Aulock's resignation is effective June 1, 2017 and he would be replaced insider Jacques Booysen. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources