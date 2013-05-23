JOHANNESBURG May 23 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd : * FY adjusted heps 150.3 cents up 24% * Final dividend per share 51.0 cents up 28% * Agreement has been reached for acquisition remaining outstanding 10% interest

in Tsogo Sun kwazulu-natal * Transaction implemented as a buy-back of shares for a cost of around R400

million * In February 2013 the group submitted a bid for the fourth casino licence in

mpumalanga