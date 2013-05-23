UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 23 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd : * FY adjusted heps 150.3 cents up 24% * Final dividend per share 51.0 cents up 28% * Agreement has been reached for acquisition remaining outstanding 10% interest
in Tsogo Sun kwazulu-natal * Transaction implemented as a buy-back of shares for a cost of around R400
million * In February 2013 the group submitted a bid for the fourth casino licence in
mpumalanga
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources