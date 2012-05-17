UPDATE 2-Sun Art Retail offers downbeat outlook after Alibaba denial sends shares tumbling
* Says does not rule out online tie-up (Adds Sun Art comments, context)
* Adj headline EPS at 121.5 cents vs 108.5 cents
* Says has cash to pursue growth (Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, May 17 - Africa's biggest hotels and casino operator Tsogo Sun Holdings reported a 12 percent in full year profit as low interest rates and higher wages boost demand for leisure spending.
Tsogo, 40 percent-owned by brewer SABMiller , said adjusted headline earnings per share totalled 121.5 cents in the year to end March compared with 108.5 cents.
Consumer are warily spending again in Africa's biggest economy thanks to decades-low interest rates and above-inflation wage settlements
Tsogo said it had enough cash to pursue its growth strategy.
Shares in the company, which are valued at $2.53 billion, are up about 11 percent so far this year, outpacing a 5 percent gain in the JSE All-share index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing Ed Stoddard)
* Says does not rule out online tie-up (Adds Sun Art comments, context)
Feb 19 Writers for the films "Moonlight" and "Arrival" won top Writers Guild of America awards on Sunday, boosting the films' chances in the upcoming Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest honors.
DETROIT, Feb 20 Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers an average of $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time, and much more in Los Angeles, the city with the world's biggest rush hour traffic delays, according to a study by INRIX Inc released on Monday.