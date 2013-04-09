JOHANNESBURG, April 9 South Africa's Tsogo Sun Holdings will spend a minimum of 750 million rand ($83 million) to expand and refurbish its Silverstar casino and the Gold Reef City casino and theme park, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said in a statement the expansion projects were expected to be completed in the next two years. ($1 = 9.0235 South African rand)

