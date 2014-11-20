UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :
* Income R5.4 billion, up 4 pct in six months ended Sept. 30
* EBITDAR R2.0 billion, down 2 pct in six months to Sept. 30
* Adjusted HEPS 81 cents unchanged from prior period
* Interim dividend per share 29 cents unchanged from prior period
* Trading during first half of financial year reflected continued pressure on consumer due to macro-economic environment and weak sentiment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources