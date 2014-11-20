Nov 20 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Income R5.4 billion, up 4 pct in six months ended Sept. 30

* EBITDAR R2.0 billion, down 2 pct in six months to Sept. 30

* Adjusted HEPS 81 cents unchanged from prior period

* Interim dividend per share 29 cents unchanged from prior period

* Trading during first half of financial year reflected continued pressure on consumer due to macro-economic environment and weak sentiment