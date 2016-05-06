BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Tsumura & Co :
* Says it to set up a pharmaceutical jv in China with a Shanghai-based medicinal materials company
* Says the jv to be capitalized at 600 million yuan and the co will hold 49 percent stake in the jv
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bQS3gn
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.