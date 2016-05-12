May 12 Tsumura & Co :

* Says it appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as new auditor to succeed Ernst & Young ShinNihon, effective June 29

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yQEV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )