TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Tsuzuki Denki Co said on Friday that it will buy back up to 57.3 percent of its outstanding shares, including a 46.2 percent stake held by Tower Investment Management, for 11.3 billion yen ($137 million), aiming to reduce the risk of share price volatility.

Tsuzuki Denki, which supplies maintenance services for communications equipment, said it would buy back its shares at 770 yen per share between March 26 and May 31. Its shares closed at 800 yen on Friday. ($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)